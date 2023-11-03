iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.72. 2,727,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,436. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

