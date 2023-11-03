iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IWD opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.