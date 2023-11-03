iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $88.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

