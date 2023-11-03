iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,475,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $449,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

