iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

IJS stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,109. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

