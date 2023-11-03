iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.