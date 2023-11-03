iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

