Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

