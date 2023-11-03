James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($6.69) to GBX 425 ($5.17) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.91% from the company’s previous close.
James Fisher and Sons Trading Down 1.3 %
LON FSJ traded down GBX 3.67 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 287.33 ($3.50). The company had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7,337.50 and a beta of 0.64. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 273 ($3.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.58.
About James Fisher and Sons
