James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($6.69) to GBX 425 ($5.17) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.91% from the company’s previous close.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Down 1.3 %

LON FSJ traded down GBX 3.67 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 287.33 ($3.50). The company had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7,337.50 and a beta of 0.64. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 273 ($3.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.58.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

About James Fisher and Sons

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.