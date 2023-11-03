JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 6.2 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

