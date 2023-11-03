JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 3.18% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,909. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

