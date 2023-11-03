JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Neutral

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.95 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

