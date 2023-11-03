JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $255.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

VRSK stock opened at $229.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

