JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 153,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 323,646 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $42.20.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after buying an additional 1,912,607 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

