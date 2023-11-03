Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $253.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $173.35. 47,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average of $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,309 shares of company stock worth $4,644,205. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

