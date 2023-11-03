Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.