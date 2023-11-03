Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

