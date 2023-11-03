KeyCorp Comments on Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hayward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hayward has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $420,108. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

