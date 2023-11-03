KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,302 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.49 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

