KeyCorp Weighs in on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $14.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.61. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

