Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.