Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,952 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $87,451,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

