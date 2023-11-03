Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after buying an additional 217,889 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

KMI stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

