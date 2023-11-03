Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.39

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 24467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Knife River Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.60 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Knife River by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

