Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of KOSS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.