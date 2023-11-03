Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KOSS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

