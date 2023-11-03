Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 318.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 66,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,638. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $656.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.