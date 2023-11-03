L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

