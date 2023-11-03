Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $623.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $384.72 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $636.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

