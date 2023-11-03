Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.