Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 15th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LARK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

