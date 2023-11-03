Leerink Partnrs Comments on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $580.38 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

