Leerink Partnrs Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

