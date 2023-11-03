Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.50). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.54 EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.29.

Shares of ARGX opened at $492.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.61 and its 200-day moving average is $452.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in argenx by 15.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in argenx by 185.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in argenx by 4,901.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

