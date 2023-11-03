Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of 15.1-15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.12 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.80.

LDOS opened at $103.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

