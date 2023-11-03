LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

