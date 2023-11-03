Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 862,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,579 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMND. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMND

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lemonade by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.49% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.