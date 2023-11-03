Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.