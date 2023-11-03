LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
LGIH opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.80. LGI Homes has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $141.91.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 39,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $650,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
