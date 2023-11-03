Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 818,182 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,894. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

