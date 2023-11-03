Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.