Lincoln National Corp Acquires 320 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $382.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $360.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

