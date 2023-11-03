Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 272.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,831 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.47% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,315,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

