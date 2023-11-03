Lincoln National Corp Buys 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

HON stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.