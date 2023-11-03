Lincoln National Corp Has $2.91 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

