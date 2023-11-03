Lincoln National Corp Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 175,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 705,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

