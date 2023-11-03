Lincoln National Corp Purchases 9,810 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.