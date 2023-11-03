Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 4.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.27% of Linde worth $495,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.