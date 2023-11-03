Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $390.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.