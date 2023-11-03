Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 11.1%

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 36,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

