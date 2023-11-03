Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36, reports. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Littelfuse updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $193.42 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.22.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.