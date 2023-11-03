Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.89 million.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.97. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

